With temperatures forecast to reach 110 degrees throughout California this weekend, Yuba County officials plan to open two cooling centers in Marysville starting Friday through Monday.
After consulting the Yuba County Health and Human Services Department, the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services determined that opening cooling centers is warranted given the moderate to major heat and fire weather that is anticipated to start on Friday.
Cooling centers will open at New Beginnings Wesleyan Church and the Life Center in Marysville from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Both locations will only open during daytime hours, as overnight hours are forecast to be cool enough to allow residents to be safe in their own homes, county officials said.
The National Weather Service forecasts high temperatures in the Sacramento Valley and foothills, which pose a major risk for heat-related illnesses for pets, livestock and anyone without adequate cooling systems or hydration.
Overnight temperatures are forecast in the upper 60s to near 80 degrees in the valley and in the low 80s for some foothill locations.
National Weather Service officials predict abnormally warm temperatures to persist in the following week. The heat event also brings an elevated fire risk to the Sacramento Valley and foothills over the weekend.
“The centers will be a vital respite for those in our community who have no means of finding relief from the serious heat we are anticipating in the coming days,” Yuba County Office of Emergency Service Manager Oscar Marin said in a statement. “The centers will provide a comfortable and air-conditioned place to get out of the hottest parts of the coming days, with plenty of water available.”
Pets will be allowed at both cooling centers, officials said.
Marin emphasized that those who do not visit either cooling center should still take steps to protect themselves from the heat by keeping hydrated and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities.
Officials encourage the public to be aware of signs of heat exhaustion such as dizziness, nausea, and leg cramps. More serious symptoms such as disorientation, a body temperature above 103 degrees, a rapid pulse or loss of consciousness may be an indication of heat stroke and require immediate medical attention.
National Weather Service officials urge the public to avoid outdoor activity between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and stay in a cool area during the heat of the day.
While some people may seek relief through local rivers, officials said that area waterways will run cold and fast, creating dangerous conditions for those looking to stay cool recreationally. Snowmelt from the Sierra Nevada mountain range will increase water flows in local creeks, rivers and lakes.
According to data from the California Nevada River Forecast Center, water temperatures in the Yuba River are currently in the mid-50s and mid-60s within the Feather River.
New Beginnings Wesleyan Church is located at 616 C St. in Marysville, and the Life Center is located at 113 F St. in Marysville. Officials said that any Yuba County residents unable to find transportation to a cooling center can call 530-683-2274.
The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services will continue to monitor the heat event for any changing conditions. Updates will be posted online at www.Yuba.org/cooling and on the Office of Emergency Service social media pages.