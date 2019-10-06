Sunday marked the last of the Civil War Days at Cotton Rosser Arena Pavilion where people came together to relive history and leave behind modern technology for the weekend.
The fourth annual event in Marysville featured battles between the Union and Confederate soldiers and offered an opportunity for people to see history brought to life.
Lynne Ashby, who has been participating in re-enactments since 1993, was teaching attendees about mourning customs of the 1860s at the Carmichael’s Mourning Emporium tent.
“I provide goods for those mourning a lost family member,” Ashby said. “... This allows me to teach people about mourning customs from the 1860s.”
She said she got involved after attending a re-enactment with her family and her son decided he wanted to get involved and so she did too.
“I always had an interest in history and this was a chance to explore my interest and share it with others,” Ashby said.
She said their organization, the National Civil War Association, does re-enactments all over Northern California and said anyone can get involved.
This was Ashby’s first time participating in the re-enactment in Marysville and she said she has enjoyed it.
“The weather is great, the site is marvelous and the people are great,” Ashby said.
The event was sponsored by Civil War Days and the Linda Lions Club.