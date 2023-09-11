SutterCounty911.jpg
Courtesy of Chris Pedigo

A ceremony was held Monday at Sutter County Museum in Yuba City to remember the lives lost as a result of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the U.S. that killed thousands and injured more. On that day, terrorists hijacked planes that flew into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Virginia, and a rural area of Pennsylvania.

Tags

Recommended for you