Since the passing of her husband earlier this month, Leah Stocker said she has received numerous phone calls from current and former Yuba County residents reaching out to tell her about the impact her husband had on the foothills community.
“One lady called and said he was the only politician that really worked for the people and another said he was the most honest person they had ever met in politics,” said Leah. “It makes me feel good to hear that.”
Former Yuba County Board of Supervisor Harold “Hal” Stocker, of Challenge, passed away June 10 at the age of 94.
Hal served on the board of supervisors for 20 years before his five-term run ended in 2014. Leah said her husband’s main objective was to preserve the natural beauty of the foothills by discouraging large subdivisions and excessive housing.
“He cared about what the people in these communities wanted, and they didn’t want that,” said Leah. “He would attend as many community meetings as possible to mingle with people and talk to them. He also attended all of the social gatherings like the crab feeds.”
Leah said Hal also sent out questionnaires at his own expense to gather input from residents as community issues arose and always received a great amount of feedback in addition to going door to door gathering signatures to get items on a ballot so the community would be able to voice their opinions.
“He was a worker,” said Leah. “He loved that job and being around people to do what was right by them.”
Former Yuba County CAO Robert Bendorf said he had the privilege of working with Hal for just shy of a decade.
“He was a great advocate for foothill residents but also community wide,” said Bendorf.
Bendorf said Hal always worked hard to pass through initiatives during his time on the board.
“His leadership was pivotal to where Yuba County is today,” said Bendorf.
Bendorf said he will remember Hal for his wit, his love of tennis and his great loyalty to Yuba County.
Leah said she and her husband moved to Challenge after Hal retired from his 28-year career as a doctor of Internal Medicine at Kaiser Hospital in Oakland, partly because Leah had grown up in the area.
“He was a great doctor,” said Leah.
She was the first to dip her toes into politics after they moved to the area but after serving as a supervisor for three months, she decided politics was not for her. Hal, however, was intrigued and decided to run for supervisor himself.
“He told me once ‘Politics is so much more exciting than medicine’ – I’ll never forget that,” Leah said with a chuckle.
In addition to being a diligent supervisor, she said he was a fierce competitor at election time and put up a good fight against any opponents he ran against.
While acting as supervisor, Hal founded the Yuba County Fire Safe Council in addition to his involvement in several community groups including Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Yuba-Sutter Historical Association, the Loma Rica Lions Club and the Ponderosa Theater.
In the little free time he did have, Leah said Hal enjoyed gardening and donated the wide assortment of fruits that he grew to local community groups for them to sell.
“He was a doggone good man,” said Leah.
For those that would like to honor Hal’s memory, the family is asking that memorial trees be planted in his honor. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/txcx9yz9.