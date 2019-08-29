Margery Magill cared for others – people, animals, plants, the environment. That adds to the shock of her death.
The Yuba-Sutter native was murdered Tuesday evening as she was walking a dog along a street in Washington, D.C.
“Why her, out of all these millions of people and the millions of people walking their dogs,” asked her mother, Bonnie Magill. “Why that city, why that street?”
During a Wednesday press conference, Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said officers responded to a report of an unconscious woman in Northwest D.C. and found Magill with multiple stab wound. She was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Neighbors reported hearing her calls for help and came to her aid, but the attacker had already fled on foot. Surveillance footage helped officers locate Eliyas Agregahegne, 24, who was arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed.
Police said there is no evidence to suggest that Magill knew Agregahegne and a motive is not clear – it appears to have been a random attack, although that has not yet been confirmed.
Magill had an idyllic life, growing up, spending many years as a part of 4-H and Future Farmers of America. She raised goats, as well as guide dogs for the blind, and traveled to nearly two dozen countries in her 27 years of life.
Magill had been living in Washington, D.C., since December 2018 – after attending Westminster College in London, where she earned her master’s degree in international relations – to start a job at the Washington Center training young graduate students for their studies abroad, a program she had participated in while studying international agricultural development at the University of California, Davis.
Jeff Magill, Margery’s father and a former Wheatland High School teacher, said growing up, she and her younger sister took care of, bred and raised goats.
“They both got into leadership and public speaking,” Jeff Magill said. “(Margery) was a natural at it and good at organizing.”
He said Margery was also a tough and stubborn child.
“She was a handful,” Jeff Magill said. “When she went to kindergarten she was trying to run that class; we had to work with her.”
He said she “had the best teachers” who helped her become “a wonderful young person.” She attended Central Gaither Elementary School and then the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts.
“She was in 4-H and FFA simultaneously and she was in the Girl Scouts through 12th grade,” Bonnie Magill said.
Margery earned many local accolades – from being a student representative for the Marysville Joint Unified School District and Miss Teen Yuba-Sutter to being the only American FFA Degree (the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization) recipient from Marysville’s FFA program, Bonnie Magill said.
When preparing to go to college at U.C. Davis, Bonnie Magill said, Margery earned so many scholarships that she practically paid for her first year of college by herself. “She had a three-inch, three-ring binder that had all the scholarships she applied for, when she sent (the applications), when she was interviewed ...”
Jeff Magill said from a young age, Margery loved traveling and wanted to see the world. She traveled for study abroad and went to several countries and wanted to help people.
“She was always in other countries telling people how to improve their farming practices,” Jeff Magill said. Some of the places she visited included Costa Rica, Tanzania, Nicaragua, Turkey, India and New Zealand.
Jeff Magill said Margery made friends everywhere she went and knew people all over the world.
“One of her friends said she’s done more stuff in her 27 years than a lot of people have in their whole lives,” he said. “... She had a great life and we’re really proud of her.”
Margery graduated from U.C. Davis in 2015 – she studied abroad and visited a number of countries learning about agriculture, sustainability and economic issues.
She also interned with the Jane Goodall Institute.
“There’s just so much breadth in this kid,” Bonnie Magill said.
Her jobs after college varied – she walked dogs, worked as a grain merchandiser and ran trivia games, and more.
Bonnie Magill said Margery was open-ended on what she wanted to do – but was trying to tie her degrees together, and that she just loved visiting other countries but also loved living in Washington, D.C.
“She was a darling daughter with great accomplishments ahead of her,” the Magills wrote in an email Wednesday.
Bonnie Magill said they have been told that the man who was arrested for Margery’s murder may have had some criminal history and possibly had some mental health problems in the past.
“If there are people like this, they should be flagged and find them or put them somewhere so this doesn’t happen,” Bonnie Magill said.
She said, right now, they just have a lot of questions – such as what her legacy will be and why this happened.
During Wednesday’s press conference, Newsham confirmed that Agregahegne has a criminal record but said he could not talk in detail about it.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday that all things – including the possibility of mental illness – are being considered.
Bonnie Magill said they’re planning to have a celebration of life for Margery but don’t have a date set at this time.
“My gut feeling is there will be a lot of out-of-town guests and we want to give them time to make travel arrangements,” she said.