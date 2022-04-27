A national tour dedicated to the American soldiers who died or were wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan is set to make a stop this summer at the Yuba-Sutter Fair in Yuba City from June 23-26.
Titled “Remembering Our Fallen,” the exhibit is a memorial that includes 34 Tribute Towers with military and personal photos of more than 5,200 of America’s military fallen since Sept. 11, 2001. It recognizes the service men and women who died from training accidents or attacks while stationed stateside or on overseas bases.
“We are honored to be hosting the Remembering Our Fallen Tribute for the fair patrons and guests to experience during their visit at this year’s Yuba-Sutter Fair,” said Dave Dillabo, CEO of Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds.
The memorial was first unveiled nationally at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., in late 2017.
“We can never forget those who sacrificed everything for our freedom. We must remember these American Heroes and speak their names when we see their family members,” said Bill Williams, vice president and co-founder of Patriotic Productions, the nonprofit organization responsible for the memorial. “This memorial is created to travel, stopping in cities and communities all across the nation so more people will have the opportunity to honor and remember our Fallen from one of the longest wars in our nation’s history. We are thankful to the Yuba-Sutter Fair for hosting this beautiful and somber memorial.”
For a full tour schedule and additional information, visit www.RememberingOurFallen.org.