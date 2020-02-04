David Holycross said he was inspired by Pastor Ron Braiser's continuous efforts to help Yuba-Sutter's homeless community. And that's not all.
Braiser also served as chaplain for the Yuba Sutter Veterans Stand Down.
“He was a U.S. Army veteran,” Holycross, of Holycross Funeral Home, said. “He was so patriotic and was a big part of the Stand Down.”
The founder of A Hand Up Ministries and the River Bottoms Church, Braiser died Thursday, Jan. 30, from ongoing health issues. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. at the FIVE30 Event Center, 1104 J St. in Marysville.
Braiser's wife, Renee Braiser, said her husband was a very devoted and loving man.
“His legacy is going to grow and grow,” said Holycross. “He showed me how to be a better man.”
Holycross was inspired by Braiser's efforts in the community and his funeral home partnered up with Braiser's ministry, creating the annual Donation Station, collecting food, cold weather supplies, kitchenware or monetary donations from members of the community. The proceeds all went to the homeless through A Hand Up Ministries.
According to Renee Braiser it all began when her husband had a coming to Christ over 20 years ago through the help of Duane Talbott of Glad Tidings Church. In that time span he founded the ministry and the church.
Pastor Bob Ouzts, of the Bride Church, said Braiser had a huge heart for the homeless and veterans.
“The homeless knew they were safe (with Pastor Braiser).”
When Braiser started to become sick in recent years, his love never shrank back for the communities he cared more about, Ouzts said.
Pastor Braiser is survived by his wife, Renee, two sons, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and four of his siblings.