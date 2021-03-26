Marysville Police Department Sgt. Greg Parks, 37, passed away on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer.
“Greg has made a huge impact on so many lives including my own,” said Matthew Parks, Greg’s brother. “I will miss him every day and I’m proud to have shared my life with his.”
Parks started his law enforcement career with MPD as a reserve officer in July 2008 and was appointed full-time in December 2008. Parks was promoted to sergeant in April 2015. Parks is survived by his wife Shannon, who is a detective with the Citrus Heights Police Department, and six children.
“I have never seen a more faithful loving husband,” Shannon Parks said. “My husband and I shared so many common interests. He was my best friend. Our sons miss him so much and I am saddened to know our daughter will never really know him and he will not be here to walk her down the aisle or share a dance with her.”
Shannon Parks said her husband was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was 12 years old and was told he would not live to see 20. At 33, Parks was diagnosed with kidney failure. He received a double organ transplant at 34 to cure his diabetes.
In July 2020, Parks was diagnosed with melanoma. Within the next few weeks he learned it was in his lung, liver, abdomen, spine and brain.
“Again, he overcame the odds and with the doctors, medication, and lots of prayers the cancer was completely removed from his body,” Shannon Parks said. “He was scheduled for radiation on his brain to remove or shrink the tumors when the ambulance was called for him last week.”
Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs said Parks visited with him the Wednesday before he was rushed to the hospital.
“I will always remember the smile on his face that day and the huge hug that was stronger than normal, and lasted longer than the times before,” Sachs said. “We talked about his treatments and how he was eager to get back to work and we were eager to get him back.”
Sachs said Parks was the toughest person he’s met and called him an outstanding police officer who was dedicated, dependable and loyal.
“All that he has been through over the years, he never once complained, he held his head up high and was positive,” Sachs said. “During these times Greg would reach out to see if we needed anything and check on other officers who were his friends.”
Marysville Police Officer David Delaney said Parks was his best friend and was an exemplary leader at the department.
“He was respectful to everyone and was always willing to assist the community in any way he could,” Delaney said. “Greg made a point of training the next generation of police to serve with honor and courage.”
On Tuesday, a procession took place starting from Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Sacramento and ending at Lakeside Colonial Chapel in Marysville.
Back the Badge Yuba-Sutter is accepting donations for the Parks family. President Stacy Runyen said while Parks was sick, the organization promoted a T-shirt fundraiser and provided gift cards to the family to support their travels while Parks received treatment. Back the Badge is now working directly with MPD to help put together a funeral service and raise money for the family.
To donate directly to the family, visit paypal.me/backthebadgeYS or mail donations to PO Box No. 1834 Yuba City, CA 95992. Runyen said 100 percent of donations to Back the Badge go directly to the family, and donation receipts are available upon request.
A GoFundMe page was also set up to support the Parks family. To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3lXbzry.