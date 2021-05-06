Bill Bishop, longtime Yuba-Sutter resident and founder of Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in Wheatland, died in his sleep at his home in Placer County last week. He was 83 years old.
Wayne Bishop said his parent’s, Bill and Sandy, started the pumpkin farm in 1973.
“Their vision at the time was simply to get some local schools to make field trips to a real farm,” said Wayne Bishop. “Until recently, there was never a plan beyond the next season.”
He said his parents tried to pay attention to what guests enjoyed in those early years and give them more of that.
“Dad was a natural mechanic and fabricator who could build things from nothing, and mom was always passionate about educating kids and running her bakery,” said Wayne Bishop. “They were a rare couple who could start a unique business together and feed off of each of their strengths to make it work.”
With that being said, Wayne Bishop said many business experts would have told the pair to pack it in every year for the first 20 years, but their passion kept them going.
If there is anything the family learned from his father, it was his work ethic, said Wayne Bishop.
“He started working as a very young child on his parents’ dairy in Yuba County and he never slowed down,” he said. “I never met anyone who worked harder. All of us hope that we measure up to that standard and we try to pass it along to the young people who work for us.”
Wayne Bishop said his family is glad his parents never quit their dream and they were all lucky enough to fall into a business that brings such joy to the community.
“Many guests tell us that – and we think – it is a rare thing to get that kind of satisfaction in what you do for a living,” he said.
These days, Wayne, wife Ann and his sons, Austin and Lee, all work full time on the farm.
“We do grow other crops but the pumpkins and everything that goes along with that are our main business,” he said. “Dad retired in 2005 but continued to help out as needed for as long as he was able.”
After retiring, Bill and Sandy Bishop moved to a home in Placer County, and Bill focused on his hobbies.
“He started flying again and he enjoyed his hobby of restoring old tractors,” said Wayne Bishop. “He continued to build things used on the farm – wagons, fountains, and kitchen gadgets. He was always happiest in his shop, creating something new or restoring something old with his hands.”
In his later years, Bill also loved to sit on a bench on October days in front of the bakery he built for Sandy.
“He would have an ice cream and watch families spending time together on his farm,” said Wayne Bishop. “Few of them knew who he was or where he had been on his journey through life, but they were there to experience what Bill and Sandy had built for them and he enjoyed seeing the smiles on their faces.”
A celebration of life will be held for Bill’s family and friends at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm on Tuesday, May 11 at 11 a.m.
Wayne Bishop said the family is hoping to limit the celebration of life to only those that have known the family throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to the Wheatland Fire Authority or Wheatland Historical Society.