Nearly four weeks ago, the Harter-Piner family lost another member of their long and steadfast legacy: Loadel Grace Harter Piner.
On Aug. 3, Harter Piner died in Davis at the age of 95.
Considered key figures in the agricultural history of Sutter County, the Harter family began their westward journey in 1864 when George Harter decided to seek out a better climate for the health of his wife, Hannah. After trekking across the prairies, the Harters used their hearty mules to haul freight to and from various mining camps. This occupation afforded them enough money to buy 160 acres of land to farm in Sutter County.
With five sons and a daughter, the Harters soon grew their operation into 940 acres, then considered the largest dried fruit yard in California. Clyde Harter, like his father, also had five sons and a daughter and eventually bought out his family’s interests. Harter Piner’s father was one of these sons, a man who helped operate the Harter Packing Company, which had been Sutter County’s sole peach cannery for many years.
Born in the summer of 1928, the only child of Howard Hain Harter and Norma Delores Petro Harter in Yuba City, Loadel Grace Harter Piner considered her cousins like siblings and relished every family holiday and get together. Her father would also go on to serve as mayor of Yuba City alongside a successful farming career which included the development of an early cling peach for canning named after his daughter, Loadel. The Loadel peach is still one of the most popular extra-early varieties and typically marks the beginning of the harvest season for the industry.
“We didn’t go any place in the summer,” Harter Piner previously said. “There was no such thing as summer vacation. I remember all the wonderful smells of harvest, of the grass being cut. We used to roller-skate in the warehouses.”
After graduating from Yuba City High School in 1946, and selling bonds and stamps for the World War II effort, Harter Piner was accepted to her mother’s alma mater, Mills College in Oakland. An active student, Harter Piner made life-long friends, majoring in American civilization and philosophy, finding her stride in writing and editing.
Upon graduation from Mills in 1950, she spent a year in New York, working at the foreign cable desk at Time Life. In 1951, she returned to the Bay Area and married Norman Frank Piner who worked as a sales manager for Harter Packing from 1959 until his retirement.
The couple settled in El Cerrito, where Loadel Harter Piner edited the Mills Quarterly Alumnae Magazine while raising the couple’s first two children.
The new family then moved back to Yuba City in 1957 where they had another child and became heavily involved in the community, particularly Harter Piner. She was an integral part of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and helped plan and landscape the grounds. She also supported and sustained the Sutter County Museum, which her parents conceived and endowed.
“Without the vision of the Harters, and the careful stewardship of Loadel and her husband Norm, the museum would not be the wonderful asset to the community that it is today,” Jessica Hougen, the museum’s former director and curator, previously said. “The Piners are well-known throughout the area and have been missed since moving to Davis a couple years ago.”
After her children moved out, Harter Piner embraced a sense of wanderlust and enjoyed a period of consistent travel. Friends and family said they enjoyed seeing her many pictures and listening to her adventurous tales.
Just six days prior to Harter Piner’s death in Davis, her loved ones said she was still cheerful and independent, yet a significant fall left her unable to rally herself.
A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 20. Donations in her honor can be made to the church, Sutter County Museum, the P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education, or any charity.