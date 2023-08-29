LoadelFile.jpg

Loadel and Norm Piner were longtime supporters of the Community Memorial Museum of Sutter County.

 Appeal-Democrat file

Nearly four weeks ago, the Harter-Piner family lost another member of their long and steadfast legacy: Loadel Grace Harter Piner.

On Aug. 3, Harter Piner died in Davis at the age of 95.

