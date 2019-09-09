Locals will gather together Wednesday to remember the thousands of people killed or injured in the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the United States, when terrorists toppled the Twin Towers in New York, severely damaged the Pentagon, and left wreckage in a field in Pennsylvania.
There will be a ceremony hosted by the Yuba-Sutter Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society (a group of firefighters) who aim to make sure that Sept. 11, 2001, is never forgotten.
Brad Hudson, a member of the Society, said the reason they host the ceremony is to pay homage to those who voluntarily and involuntarily put themselves in danger and lost their lives that day. He said people have forgotten about them over time so he wanted to do something very visible to honor them in the Yuba-Sutter community.
The ceremony will happen at 9 a.m. at the Washington Square Park in Marysville on the corner of 10th and E streets. It will last some 30 minutes and will include presentations and an honor guard that will raise and lower the flag.
For more information, call Hudson at 632-5656.