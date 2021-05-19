Friday marks the 45th anniversary of the 1976 Yuba City bus accident that saw 28 students and a teacher die when the bus crashed while exiting the interstate in Martinez.
The city of Martinez and first responders – the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol, Martinez Police Department, Consolidated Fire Protection Service, and Contra Costa Emergency Services – are planning a remembrance service and reading of the names ceremony on Friday to honor those that died. Organizers have held similar events every five years since a memorial was established following the fatal incident.
On May 21, 1976, a school bus carrying 52 children, one teacher and a driver smashed through a guard rail on a bridge ramp before falling 30 feet and landing upside down. Twenty-eight members of the Yuba City high school a cappella choir died along with a teacher, and more than 20 others were seriously injured. The bus was traveling to Orinda for a performance.
The National Transportation Safety Board later determined the bus’ brakes failed; the driver’s unfamiliarity with the 1950-built bus, plus the sharp curve, were also cited as factors in the accident. It remains the worst school bus accident in U.S. history.
“This tragedy has never left the minds of the Martinez community and certainly no one that responded to the scene has ever forgotten that day,” said Christine Dean, a retired captain with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department. “I was a 25-year-old deputy that responded to the scene that day. I have kept in contact with responders and some faculty members.”
Friday’s event is planned for 11:30 a.m. at the Martinez Marina Memorial Site (near the parking lot next to the fishing pier walkway).
The public is invited to attend.
Yuba City High School plans on holding a moment of silence at 10:55 a.m. on Friday.