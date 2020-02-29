Its steeple can be seen for miles and contributes to Marysville’s skyline, but in recent years the tower appears to be leaning slightly.
While it currently doesn’t pose a safety risk, church leaders at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marysville said they have plans for $1.8 million worth of renovations to correct the issue before it becomes an issue, as well as a few other needed projects around the facility that was built 165 years ago.
“This is one of the most beautiful buildings in the city and one of the oldest churches. This project is to preserve the church for future generations,” said Rev. Michal Olszewski. “…From our perspective, this is where we go to worship and encounter God.”
As part of the renovations, the church is planning structural, safety and cosmetic upgrades. The steeple will be replaced, new lights will be put up outside and a new roof will be built on the church and gym. New fire alarms will be installed and the facility’s doors will be restored. The interior and exterior of the building will also be painted, and the stained-glass windows will be refurbished.
Olszewski said the church has about 1,700 parishioners that regularly attend services. The facility has been around almost as long as the city itself, which dates back to the Gold Rush era of the early 1850s.
“It’s a beautiful facility. I think it’s an important part of Marysville history and a part of the community,” said Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa, who also attends services at St. Joseph Parish. “Like anything, the goal is to have it for another 150 years. Just from a historical perspective, I don’t think someone has to be Catholic to want to support such a project.”
Over the years, members of the church have collected $1 million to help with the renovation project. Parish leaders formulated a plan for a fundraising campaign to help with the remainder.
So far, the fundraising campaign has raised about 25 percent of its goal of $800,000. Olszewski said the hope is to reach out to the larger community of Marysville to help see the project reach its goal. As part of the campaign, the church is accepting one-time gifts, three-year pledges and planned gifts such as bequests and endowments.
The church has an aggressive timeline for the improvements with plans to start work in March and finish by October. Jackson Construction out of Sacramento will be in charge of the renovations.
Olszewski said anyone interested in more information or in helping through the fundraising effort can contact the church’s business manager, Dale Walker, at 742-6461. The St. Joseph Catholic Church is located at 702 C St., Marysville.