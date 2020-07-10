The show must go on.
With more than a decade’s worth of effort already made, improvements to the Sutter Theater are continuing to progress, despite the challenges the world is experiencing.
“The renovation of the Sutter Theater to a performing arts community center is closer to reality today thanks to some amazing volunteers, generous donors, and the continued perseverance of our supporters,” said Terri Tomlinson, with the Sutter Performing Arts Association. “This three-phase project has not been without challenges, but our commitment to completion has not wavered these past years.”
Phase one, which was completed three years ago, was converting the Black Box Auditorium from two small movie theater venues.
“Phase two, our most extensive and expensive project, is nearing completion,” she said. “The lobby, restroom, lounge, café and Theater Gallery renovations – and it is amazing to see. Generous monetary donations these last years are moving the project forward.”
Tomlinson said by January 2021, the lobby, lounge, café, art gallery and restrooms should be completed and the renovated areas will have enhanced lighting and sound.
“Our volunteers and supporters have given countless hours over the last 12 years, and continue the work towards raising the curtain on this community restoration project,” she said. “Changes to the lobby include fully renovated restrooms, an adult beverage bar, snack and café area, updates to the Theater Gallery and additional handicapped access to all these enhancements.”
She said COVID-19 altered some of the plans over the last few months but restoration work has continued uninterrupted.
“With a bit more in donations we will be finishing this community venue,” she said. “Donations are still needed to complete the memorial to the 1976 Choir Bus Victims in the lobby – to date $800 has been raised of $3,000 needed.”
Tomlinson said bronze stars are still available for both $5,000 and $10,000 donations and will be installed in the lobby or outside sidewalk.
The Theater Gallery has been closed since March due to COVID 19 and construction but they plan on reopening in 2021.
“A collaborative effort of the local art community will bring this venue back again to celebrate local artists and we look forward to seeing our supporters,” she said. “Help us to continue our efforts to provide Yuba Sutter with a spectacular venue for a variety of events, from receptions, dinners and plays to concerts, musical events, and celebrations and more. The opportunities are endless for our area and we can all be proud of our accomplishments.”
She said phase three will include renovations for the performing arts stage and efforts will start in 2021.