Representatives from PBK Architects and Core Construction delivered an update to the Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday regarding campus renovations for Mary Covillaud Elementary School in Marysville.
A two-story building housing 16 classrooms will be constructed on the north side of campus on a currently undeveloped plot. According to the district’s Facilities Master Plan, this structure will effectively replace 11 existing portable classrooms.
The Facilities Master Plan also lists the construction cost for the project as $14.7 million.
During the board meeting, PBK Job Captain Zoe Bick said that multiple inputs from school site members, a board study group and representatives from Core Construction were used to gauge the overall needs of the school and cost estimates to carry out the Covillaud Elementary School Project.
The new structure will contain eight classrooms on each floor along with student and staff restrooms and custodial rooms. Bick said that PBK wanted to ensure that more spaces and restrooms reserved for staff members were implemented after Covillaud Elementary employees expressed a need for them.
The staff rooms will include a printer as well as a small break area. A playfield along with outdoor learning areas will also be constructed on the northern lot, Bick said.
The project was originally planned to be built on the southwest corner of campus, but was recently changed to the north corner in order to avoid disrupting day-to-day school operations.
“Through conversations with the board study group, it came up that in order to avoid impacting school functions day-to-day during construction, the northern site did present the ideal opportunity to situate the building,” Bick said.
While the portable classrooms will be removed to some degree, Bick said that the number of portables removed will depend on the school’s capacity requirements. After more space is available, a new play area has been proposed to fill the former classroom space.
Board Trustee Representative Doug Criddle asked the speakers if safety and security measures have been implemented into the building’s construction plan in response to increased instances of school shootings.
As a closed campus, all visitor traffic goes through the school’s administration team. In order to provide extra security measures for the new classroom building, Bick said that a rod iron fence will be installed around the perimeter facing G Street.
The building itself is also made out of a construction masonry unit which is more durable than other building materials, Bick said. There is one door in each classroom with a sidelight. Any windows in each room come with a screen that obscures visibility inside the building.
“Due to the perforations within the screen, you can see shadows as they move across, so you could see some of them walking across, but they will not be able to see into the classroom itself,” Bick said.
Surveillance measures include gates that restrict access to restrooms after school hours to cover any potential hiding areas, she said. Planting and greenery around the new building will also be kept low for the same reasons.
Matt Wade, vice president of Core Construction, said that the bidding process for the Covillaud Elementary School Project will most likely begin in January next year with site work starting near the beginning of April.
“We want to make it efficient so that when the spring comes, we’ll be able to break ground in a good season,” Wade said.