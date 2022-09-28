Covillaud Elementary School

Heather Mosley takes a picture of her son, Cody, 5, as her other son, Evan, 6, looks over a hedge during the first day of school in 2018 at Mary Covillaud Elementary School in Marysville.

 Appeal-Democrat file

Representatives from PBK Architects and Core Construction delivered an update to the Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday regarding campus renovations for Mary Covillaud Elementary School in Marysville.

A two-story building housing 16 classrooms will be constructed on the north side of campus on a currently undeveloped plot. According to the district’s Facilities Master Plan, this structure will effectively replace 11 existing portable classrooms. 

Tags

Recommended for you