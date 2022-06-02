In an effort to raise funds for Wheatland’s historic Pioneer Hall, Sourdough Slim has returned after a two-year pandemic-related hiatus.
This renowned performer is known across the country and abroad for his bluegrass music, yodeling, and slapstick humor. He has been nominated several times by the Western Music Association for Entertainer of the Year, and in 2001 he won the Will Rogers Award for Yodeler of the Year from the Academy of Western Artists.
Sourdough Slim’s real name is Rick Crowder. He was born in Hollywood and grew up on his family's cattle ranch in the Sierra foothills. A veteran performer, Crowder has toured stages and festivals from coast to coast, Canada, and South America, gracing such venues as Carnegie Hall in New York City, and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
On June 16, Crowder will be joined by his friend and longtime performer Robert Armstrong at Pioneer Hall in Wheatland for an evening of vaudevillian entertainment. This is the first year that Armstrong has joined Crowder in Wheatland and guests can expect a bundle of jazzy cowboy tunes and some musical saw playing.
Spokesman and event coordinator Martin Heatlie has been involved with this annual fundraising concert since its inception in 2014.
“These guys are first-class performers,” said Heatlie. “It's a wonderful evening and Sourdough's performances just keep getting better and better.”
The show starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free. However, Heatlie hopes the majority of patrons will take advantage of the pre-show dinner of homemade chili and cornbread starting at 5:30 p.m. for just $7 per person.
“We always tend to sell out, so people should plan on getting there early,“ added Heatlie.
Free ice cream, fresh squeezed lemonade and other refreshments will be available during the intermission.
Proceeds from the dinner, along with donations and other purchases, will go toward maintaining the 108-year-old Pioneer Hall which serves as the town's community center. Heatlie said ducting for the hall’s HVAC system is probably next up on the list of repairs.
Pioneer Hall is located at 4th and B streets in Wheatland. For more information about Sourdough Slim and Robert Armstrong, visit sourdoughslim.com.