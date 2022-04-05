During its December 2021 meeting, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors discussed damage that occurred on a portion of Pass Road as a result of severe storms in October.
Now, months later, a major part of that damage has been temporarily repaired and a previously blocked-off section has been reopened.
“This is an important roadway through the Sutter Buttes, connecting with the east bank levee road along the Sacramento River into Colusa County,” Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County, said Tuesday.
At the December meeting, supervisors decided to restrict the use of Pass Road from Marty Road to West Butte Road to emergency vehicles only until repairs could be made to the road surface.
Supervisors ended up passing a motion to keep a gate in the area locked that emergency personnel would be able to open as needed.
The decision to close that portion of Pass Road was made after a storm in late October caused a part of the road to suffer substantial damage to the asphalt surface, the Appeal previously reported. According to a staff report at the time, a 2-foot wide by approximately 400-foot long strip of the roadway settled along the water side of the western levee of the Butte Slough. Because of this, the road segment from Mawson Road to West Butte Road was closed pending further investigation and to provide safe travel for the public.
As a result of this closure, a detour of approximately 12 miles and 15 minutes was required for motorists to travel southward to State Route 20, along State Route 20 across the Sutter Bypass and then northward to Pass Road, the report said.
After approving work to be done, C&J Engineering completed the temporary repair on Monday.
The county said the contractor cut and removed 2 feet of asphalt along the crack in the middle of the road. After removing the asphalt, the county said the 2-foot section was compacted and filled with an aggregate base material.
Because these repairs were meant to be a somewhat temporary solution, the county said a more permanent fix is currently in the engineering process. The county urged caution when driving this particular section of Pass Road.