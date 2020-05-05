With about three months left until the completion of the Fifth Street Bridge Replacement Project, planning is underway for how traffic will be shifted from one lane in each direction to two lanes.
During ongoing construction of the new bridge, traffic has been reserved to one lane in each direction on the north side to allow crews to finish their work. Project Manager Mehrdad Varzandeh said traffic will have to be closed for a period of time to allow crews to prepare to open the bridge up to two-lane traffic in both directions, though he does not yet know when the closure will be or how long it will take.
“That’s what we’re working on right now,” Varzandeh said.
In addition to coordinating the timeline and process for closing traffic, a few more projects need to be completed on the new bridge, he said. On Tuesday, crews began to install joint seals, which will connect one frame of the bridge with the final section. The process is expected to take a couple of weeks, according to Varzandeh.
Crews also need to complete construction of the center median on the final frame of the Fifth Street section of the bridge and on the Second Street portion of the bridge.
As the new bridge is nearing completion, the demolition of the old Fifth Street Bridge is also in its final stages. On April 15, crews removed piers and an abutment, and on June 1 they will go into the Feather River to remove the foundation of the old bridge, Varzandeh said.
This past Friday, Second Street and Bridge Street in Yuba City reopened after being closed for a month to allow crews to complete roadwork. The decision to close that area was made due to a lower volume of traffic as a result of the local stay-at-home order that was in effect. Landscaping still needs to take place on the Marysville side of the project.
One of the final steps needed for the project to be complete is the reconstruction of the parking lot for the soccer fields at Beckwourth Riverfront Park in Marysville, according to Varzandeh.