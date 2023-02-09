According to a report from the North State Building Industry Association, Yuba County’s 18 new home sales recorded for the month of January contributed to a rise of about 18% of total new home sales for the Sacramento region.
Reported by more than 500 association members in the eight-county region, the monthly sales total of 438 is considered the highest since 496 were reported in April 2022, the group said.
While Yuba County was reported to have 18 new home sales, Sutter County continued to lag behind the monthly reports with just four sold in the month of January.
North State Building Industry Association President and CEO Michael Strech said the new monthly total is in line with January sales that were reported during the three years prior to a jump in sales caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning in 2020.
"The fact that new home sales are rebounding reflects the fact that so many families are looking to buy a quality new home in the region," Strech said in a statement. "While the next few months will likely be unsettled as the Federal Reserve Board continues to raise interest rates to fight inflation, it is becoming clearer that buyers are adjusting to current mortgage rates after they got used to the extremely low rates we saw during the past few years."
In the January report, Placer County led all regional new home sales with 231. Sacramento County followed with 153 new home sales. All other counties, including Yuba County and Sutter County, reported 21 or fewer new home sales.
“Perhaps because South Placer County is seen as particularly desirable by many prospective homebuyers, sales there were significantly higher than in Sacramento County – 231 compared to 153,” the association said. “That continues a trend during the past several months broken in December when Sacramento County sales narrowly outpaced sales in Placer County.”
The eight-county region represented by the North State Building Industry Association includes Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, Yolo, Yuba, Sutter, Amador and Nevada counties.