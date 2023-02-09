According to a report from the North State Building Industry Association, Yuba County’s 18 new home sales recorded for the month of January contributed to a rise of about 18% of total new home sales for the Sacramento region.

Reported by more than 500 association members in the eight-county region, the monthly sales total of 438 is considered the highest since 496 were reported in April 2022, the group said.

Tags

Recommended for you