Colusa County officials said that within the last six months, the Colusa County Task Force has conducted several “high profile” felony investigations, made 38 arrests, and seized significant amounts of illegal drugs and guns.

The investigations, officials said, were conducted alongside other agencies such as the Colusa Police Department, Williams Police Department, Colusa County Probation Department, Colusa County District Attorney's Office and the California Highway Patrol.

