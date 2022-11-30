The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday that an inmate inside Yuba County Jail died last month due to fentanyl poisoning.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and has been linked to an increase in drug overdoses over the past few years. Far more powerful than heroin, fentanyl is often mixed with methamphetamine and other illegal drugs and can sometimes be consumed unknowingly in counterfeit pills.

