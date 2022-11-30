The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday that an inmate inside Yuba County Jail died last month due to fentanyl poisoning.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and has been linked to an increase in drug overdoses over the past few years. Far more powerful than heroin, fentanyl is often mixed with methamphetamine and other illegal drugs and can sometimes be consumed unknowingly in counterfeit pills.
On Nov. 2, inmate Matthew D. Perez was pronounced dead at Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville after correctional officers at the jail were “alerted of an inmate in distress,” according to officials from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. The officers provided emergency medical treatment until paramedics arrived and multiple life-saving efforts were made, including repeated doses of Narcan, which can reverse the deadly effects of fentanyl, officials said.
“The completed toxicology report indicates Perez died from fentanyl poisoning,” the department said in a statement. “It is unclear how the synthetic opioid made its way into the Yuba County Jail, however the investigation is still on-going.”
According to data from the California Department of Public Health, fentanyl-related deaths in Yuba County are one of the highest per 100,000 population with 12 in 2021, KCRA 3 recently reported.
A report released Tuesday, said fentanyl deaths in Los Angeles County soared 1,280% between 2016 and 2021.
“In L.A. County, the number of deaths linked to fentanyl rose from 109 in 2016 to 1,504 in 2021, a 1,280% increase, the Department of Public Health found,” the Los Angeles Times reported. “Last year, fentanyl was involved in 55% of overdose deaths across the county. Among 12- to 17-year-olds who died of an overdose, the vast majority – 92% – tested positive for fentanyl.”
Emergency room visits and hospitalizations tied to fentanyl overdoses also have surged in Los Angeles County, but not to the same degree as overdose deaths from the drug, the Los Angeles Times reported.
“I’ve seen a lot of families that have been impacted by drugs, opioids and fentanyl,” Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson told KCRA 3. “It’s heartbreaking.”
Department officials said starting in “early 2023,” Yuba County Jail will be using a “new body scanner” for every individual who enters the facility.
“My heart goes out to the family of Mr. Perez,” Anderson said in a statement on Wednesday. “The existence of drugs in our jail – and our community – is something that we have taken steps to curtail and is a never-ending problem. Correctional facilities across the nation are having ongoing problems with contraband, including fentanyl, which is inexpensive, widely available and easy to conceal. Those found to be in possession of narcotics will be held accountable, and we will work with our district attorney to ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent.”