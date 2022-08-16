Report: Interest rises, homeownership declines

Home sales in the greater Sacramento region have continued to decline due to rising mortgage rates. The July sales report from the North State Building Industry Association has reported the lowest number of home sales for 2022 as buyers continue to assess the financial impact of high interest rates.
Across eight counties, 159 new homes were sold over the past month. This shows a significant drop in comparison to July 2021 which reported 509 homes being sold. This month, the Yuba-Sutter area saw only 17. Placer and Sacramento counties contributed to the majority of sales with 129 homes being bought in the area.
According to the report, this marks the lowest number of sales for the month of July since 2010.
Michael Strech, president and CEO of the association, previously attributed similarly low sale rates in May to buyers’ hesitation in the face of high interest rates. He said that those in the housing market may take a “wait-and-see” approach to gain a better understanding of where the market will fall at a later time, the Appeal previously reported.
As of now, Strech still believes that high interest paired with inflation are the main causes for reluctant homebuyers. He said that many are still “digesting the jump” after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 2.5% to counter high rates of inflation.
Despite the pause in the market, Strech believes that the market will eventually rebound.
“Buying a home is a big personal finance decision, and interest rates rising by 2.5% certainly adds to the monthly payments on a mortgage loan. Despite this, prospective buyers continue to visit model homes and once everyone has had a chance to adjust, we expect sales will gradually increase,” Strech said in a statement. “There’s still a deep demand for homeownership, there’s no financial crisis like we experienced 15 years ago, builders are still getting decent traffic and builders are still building.”
He also believes that local governments could promote affordability for those in the housing market by reducing the costs to build new homes. The total fees for building costs per home averaged at nearly $100,000 last year which are passed on to homebuyers, the report said.