After reporting a continued high demand for housing in the eight-county Sacramento region for January, a new report for February showed that the need for new homes remains a priority.
According to the North State Building Industry Association, members of the association reported that 718 new homes were sold in February for the region, the highest monthly total since April 2021 and the most sold during February since 2005.
Of those new homes, 146 were sold between the range of $601,000-$750,000. The next highest range consisted of 132 new homes sold between $551,000-$600,000.
In Sutter County, there were 11 new homes sold in February and in Yuba County there were 38 new homes sold for the month, the association reported.
North State Building Industry Association President and CEO Michael Strech said the reported high sales volume reflected the continued demand for homes, particularly new homes, in the eight-county Sacramento region.
“The pent-up demand for homes continues to outpace supply, both in Sacramento and statewide. New homes in particular are in high demand as builders accommodate the current need for floorplans that allow for more comfortable work-from-home arrangements,” Strech said in a statement. “In addition, Sacramento has emerged as a highly sought-after destination. Real estate technology firm Redfin reported that our region was the fourth most-popular destination for people around the country who were looking to relocate in January, and there are no signs that demand from local and out-of-area buyers is slacking.”
Strech also said that builders were working to accommodate demand despite ongoing supply chain constraints that add weeks or months to finishing a home. He said the home building industry also has worked closely with local governments to speed up the zoning and permit process necessary to build new homes. Strech said builders also try to reduce government fees in the region that add as much as $100,000 to the cost of each new home.
“Restrictions on building, both regionally and statewide for several decades, have resulted in far too few homes and apartments being built, which in turn has caused the prices of both to escalate,” Strech said. “We are cautiously optimistic that the new state housing rules announced last week will lead to more homes actually being built during the coming years to begin attacking that backlog. Simply put, the state’s housing crisis will not be resolved unless homebuilders can truly respond to the demand and start putting supply and demand in balance.”
Other counties included in the North State Building Industry Association Sacramento region report include Amador, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento and Yolo counties.