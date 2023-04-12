While Yuba County may be lagging behind in new home sales when compared to some of the region’s bigger counties, it has maintained its position as a top home seller in the Yuba-Sutter area.

According to a new report from the North State Building Industry Association, Yuba County sold 29 new homes for the month of March, matching previous months that saw around the same numbers. Sutter County, however, continued to report single-digit sales with a total of four sold during March, according to figures from the association.

