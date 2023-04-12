While Yuba County may be lagging behind in new home sales when compared to some of the region’s bigger counties, it has maintained its position as a top home seller in the Yuba-Sutter area.
According to a new report from the North State Building Industry Association, Yuba County sold 29 new homes for the month of March, matching previous months that saw around the same numbers. Sutter County, however, continued to report single-digit sales with a total of four sold during March, according to figures from the association.
Driving much of the newer sales in Yuba County were the communities Plumas Lake and Wheatland. John Frith, of The Write Stuff Communications who works with the North State Building Industry Association, said for the month of March there were 23 new home sales in Plumas Lake and 13 new home sales in Wheatland.
The North State Building Industry Association, which represents more than 500 members in the Sacramento region, said overall that the new home market continued a strong rebound from last year’s numbers with 699 sales for the month of March reported in the eight-county region – which includes Sacramento, Placer, Yuba, Yolo, El Dorado, Sutter, Amador and Nevada counties.
The association said that excluding the sales total in March 2022 that it said was driven by buyers purchasing before interest rates rose, March was the best month for sales since 2005.
Brian Cutting, chairman of the North State Building Industry Association and division president for Woodside Homes, attributed the growth in sales to several factors, including the quality and energy efficiency of new homes, the fact buyers have adjusted to relatively stable interest rates and the availability of existing homes on the market in the region.
"Our members are continuing to see a high demand for new homes in the Sacramento region," Cutting said in a statement. "That really blossomed during the pandemic and was only briefly interrupted last year when mortgage rates increased. Now that rates have stabilized at historically good levels, buyers have been reassured that this is a good time to buy."
According to the association, new home sales overall rose by 13% compared to February’s 618 reported sales and were considered well above the average March sales total of 533. Since July 2022, month-over-month new home sales have increased in every month but one, the association said. Roseville reported 191 sales, with Folsom coming in second with 110. Lincoln, Elk Grove and Natomas rounded out the top five submarkets, the association said.
Cutting said a factor in the increase in new home sales can be attributed to “significantly more affordable” homes in the region when compared to places such as the Bay Area. But, he also urged state and local officials to streamline the development process and reduce fees in order to incentivize more construction.
"The fact that the state's new downpayment assistance program allocated its entire $300 million fund to first-time buyers in just 11 days shows just how strong the demand for homeownership is," Cutting said. "The only way to solve the housing shortage and affordability crisis is for builders and government to work together to increase production to where it needs to be to meet that demand."