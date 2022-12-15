According to a report released this week from the North State Building Industry Association, 256 new homes were sold in November in the eight-county region represented by the group.
Among the counties represented, Yuba County had 17 new home sales last month while Sutter County reported three new home sales.
The North State Building Industry Association said November was the highest sales month since June, when there were 258 new home sales reported in the region, which includes Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, Yolo, Yuba, Sutter, Amador and Nevada counties.
“First of all, buyers are now getting accustomed to new market conditions that developed after the Federal Reserve began increasing interest rates to tame the high inflation the country has experienced this year,” North State Building Industry Association President and CEO Michael Strech said in a statement. “Buyers are recognizing that the era of 3% mortgages is over and that historically normal rates are apparently here to stay in the foreseeable future.”
Strech also said that mortgage rates have declined recently, falling by three quarters of a point over the past four weeks according to Freddie Mac, which the association said is the largest decline since 2008.
According to the North State Building Industry Association report, Placer County led the region with builders reporting 116 new home sales.