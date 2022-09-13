While Yuba and Sutter counties saw rather modest new home sales for the month of August, the entire greater Sacramento region saw an increase for the month when compared to July’s totals.

In Yuba County, there were 17 new home sales for August, according to the North State Building Industry Association. For Sutter County, just five new homes were sold. Meanwhile, Sacramento County saw 96 new home sales for the month and Placer County led all regional counties with 103 new home sales for August.

