According to a report released Tuesday by the North State Building Industry Association, new home sales reported by members were “well above average” for the greater Sacramento region in May.
In line with previous monthly reports, locally Yuba County outpaced Sutter County in new home sales with 24 in May to Sutter County’s reported total of three. According to the report, the majority of sales in Yuba County were in Plumas Lake, with 20 new homes sold.
In April, Yuba County builders reported 34 new homes sales while Sutter County improved slightly from previous months with eight new homes sales. Plumas Lake also led areas in Yuba County in April with a reported 29 new home sales.
In total, builders who are a part of the North State Building Industry Association reported 551 new home sales during May in the eight-county region the association represents – Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, Yolo, Yuba, Sutter, Amador and Nevada counties.
The association said the 551 homes sold in May are nearly 100 more than the 458 homes sold on average during May and 54% higher than sales in May 2022, when the association said housing sales “slumped due to sharp increases in mortgage rates as the Federal Reserve ratcheted up rates to combat inflation.”
Chris Norem, the North State Building Industry Association’s political director and senior policy advisor, said May’s strong sales figures prove that new homes remain in high demand for prospective homebuyers.
"Although interest rates ticked upward last month due to uncertainty about whether Congress and the Administration could reach an agreement on raising the nation's debt ceiling, new home sales remained robust in the Sacramento area," Norem said in a statement. "Buyers are attracted to the ease of instantly having a modern floorplan and amenities, and in many cases being able to work with a builder to have a new home tailored specifically to their desires and with workmanship backed up by a warranty. That's a big difference from what buyers are finding in the existing home market."
According to May’s report, nearly half of all new home sales were made in communities located in Sacramento County, with most of the remaining sales happening in Placer County developments. Roseville reported the most sales with 165, followed by Folsom at 67 and Elk Grove at 58, the report stated.