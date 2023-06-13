According to a report released Tuesday by the North State Building Industry Association, new home sales reported by members were “well above average” for the greater Sacramento region in May. 

In line with previous monthly reports, locally Yuba County outpaced Sutter County in new home sales with 24 in May to Sutter County’s reported total of three. According to the report, the majority of sales in Yuba County were in Plumas Lake, with 20 new homes sold.

