There were unsubstantiated reports of a person with a weapon at the Yuba-Sutter County Fairgrounds Sunday night.
A Yuba City Police Department dispatcher said that someone had been yelling that shots were fired, but officers were unable to find anyone who actually saw or was present when shots were fired. No shooter was found and there was no one in custody or under arrest as of 11:30 p.m.
“Everything is safe at the moment,” according to Lt. Jim Runyen of the Yuba City Police Department, at about 11:15 p.m.
The dispatcher said that all law enforcement agencies were present when the report came in and they began clearing out the fairgrounds. As of 11:30, she said, the grounds were mostly clear and there was no one in custody.
A fair-goer called the Appeal from the main fair building and said that officers had announced that the building was being locked down and everyone was to stay in place. That person called back later and said they were cleared to leave the building.
California Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Gonzalez, who was on the scene, said no law enforcement officers reported hearing shots or found evidence of shots fired.
Gonzalez said law enforcement had been posted during the fair and the fairgrounds were locked down until the scene was cleared and they let everyone leave.
He said law enforcement will continue to investigate the incident.