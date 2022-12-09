A 26-year-old Olivehurst man died Thursday after California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials said he failed to stop at a stop sign and hit another vehicle in Olivehurst.
According to an accident report from the CHP, the unidentified Olivehurst man was driving westbound on Kay Street at a “high rate of speed” in a gray 2000 Toyota Camry at about 3:32 a.m. on Thursday.
After he failed to stop at a stop sign, he reportedly drove into the path of 25-year-old Leslie Garcia, also of Olivehurst, who was driving a white 2018 Toyota Camry northbound on Alicia Avenue.
“The force of impact caused intrusion damage to the 2000 Camry and blunt force trauma” to the unidentified Olivehurst man, the report said. According to the report, the man was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
“DUI is not suspected to be a factor and no arrests were made. Neither vehicle had passengers,” the report said. “Garcia sustained minor injuries and was not transported.”
Officials said the identity of the Olivehurst man will be released by the Yuba County Sheriff Coroner.