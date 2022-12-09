A 26-year-old Olivehurst man died Thursday after California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials said he failed to stop at a stop sign and hit another vehicle in Olivehurst.

According to an accident report from the CHP, the unidentified Olivehurst man was driving westbound on Kay Street at a “high rate of speed” in a gray 2000 Toyota Camry at about 3:32 a.m. on Thursday.

