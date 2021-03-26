The Yuba Water Agency has been partnering with the city of Marysville to conduct a 12-month study of Ellis Lake in an effort to come up with ways to improve its water quality.
Yuba Water provided funding and access to a team of consultants to Marysville. The consultants specialize in water quality issues, according to senior project manager Jeff Mathews. Mathews said the goal is to provide the city with a solid understanding of what’s causing the problems with Ellis Lake and offer clear, long-term solutions.
“We are in a support role, which we are able to do because of our role in ensuring a sustainable water supply for the people of Yuba County, and because of our role as the groundwater sustainability manager for Yuba County, ensuring our groundwater quality is protected,” Mathews said in an email.
Marysville requested assistance from Yuba Water. A committee was formed between members of the agency’s board and members of Marysville City Council. Yuba Water coordinated between the city and the consultant team that has been doing the study.
The lake was constructed in the 1930s as a Works Progress Administration project during the Great Depression to get people back to work, Mathews said.
“It doesn’t get enough refreshment of water -- clean, clear water,” Mathews said.
He said the lake used to be a focal point in the community and was even used for swimming and water skiing.
“We’ve done 12 months of water quality and sediment testing,” Mathews said. “This fish project is the culmination of 12 months of study. It was important to get all four seasons of study, because weather can completely change the lake and we needed to understand how it was different seasonally to truly understand what’s causing the issues and how to fix that.”
The fish study scheduled for March 18 was postponed due to rain but took place Thursday, according to Yuba Water Communications Manager DeDe Cordell. The study included shocking the lake at several locations with a mild electric current to bring fish to the surface for analysis.
Once the fish sampling is complete, the data will be analyzed and included in a final report that is due at the end of April and will be presented to the committee with a number of alternatives on how to clean the lake and keep it clean long term.
“Ultimately, it will be up to the city of Marysville to decide how to proceed,” Mathews said. “...We want to make sure it can eventually be a vibrant recreational destination again.”
Mayor Chris Branscum said there have been discussions about having water from the Yuba River pumped into Ellis Lake as an alternative to simply dealing with the water currently in the lake.
“We think ultimately that is the best long-term solution,” Branscum said.