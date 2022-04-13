According to a report from the North State Building Industry Association, new home sales in the Sacramento area, including Yuba and Sutter counties, totaled 839 in March.
Sutter County saw eight new home sales in March, while Yuba County had 38 new homes sold, according to the report. In February, there were 11 new homes sold in Sutter County and in Yuba County there were 38 new homes sold, the Appeal previously reported.
The new homes sold in the eight-county region in March was the most sold since 888 were reported in July 2020 and the second-highest monthly total since 846 new homes were sold in May 2005, the association reported.
North State Building Industry Association President and CEO Michael Strech explained the reason for the increase in sales.
“First and foremost, there remains an almost insatiable desire on the part of area residents for a new home that’s designed for today’s needs,” Strech said in a statement. “Most models were designed with the work-from-home trend in mind, and even as the pandemic has eased, many companies are still allowing employees to work from home full-time or part-time.”
Strech also said that some buyers are moving quickly to purchase homes because the Federal Reserve could be raising interest rates this year.
He said that while 3 percent interest rates may be a thing of the past, that current rates are still considered to be very low.
Strech urged government officials around the region to expedite the permitting process to help builders bring new homes to the market more quickly, and to work with builders to reduce fees that average nearly $100,000 per home.
“Today’s chronic shortage of new and existing homes can only be resolved if our industry can increase production over the long haul,” Strech said. “It’s important that state and local officials work with homebuilders to find ways to increase production and reduce the fees and other barriers that drive up costs.”
Others included in the eight-county region are Amador, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento and Yolo counties.