The North State Building Industry Association, which represents homebuilders in Yuba and Sutter counties, reported that the 498 new homes sold in the greater Sacramento region in July was 22% higher than the average for the month and 213% higher than July 2022.
That jump for July continues a trend from last month that saw a 149% jump in sales compared to data from June 2022.
In Yuba County, builders reported 27 new home sales. In Sutter County, builders reported four new home sales. Among the new home sales in Yuba County, builders reported 19 new home sales in Plumas Lake.
Michael Strech, North State Building Industry Association president and CEO, said the “above-average production” shows the continued strong demand for new homes in the Sacramento region.
"In recent months, new homes comprise roughly one-third of all home sales in the region, which is two- to three times higher than normal," Strech said in a statement. "But besides the lack of existing inventory – due to the reluctance of homeowners who enjoy mortgages with interest rates of 3% or less to sell their homes – the strong demand is also the result of the underproduction of housing in the region for the past 15 years.
"Quite simply, Sacramento is a desirable place to live, and our industry hasn't been able to produce the number of homes and apartments needed to accommodate our growth. Until we see a significant reduction in government fees of $100,000 per home, streamlined permits, more areas made available for development and reforms of laws that can tie up proposed new-home communities for 10 or 20 years, we're not going to be able to provide the housing our area needs."
Strech said economists at the Federal National Mortgage Association, commonly known as Fannie Mae, noted that the solution to the lack of available housing inventory and the resulting higher prices is to build more housing.
“The economists acknowledged that doing so is particularly challenging in California, where lengthy development approvals, the threat of NIMBY litigation and sharp limits on where new homes can be built will make it even harder to ramp up production to where it needs to be,” the association said. “The average number of new homes sold in July is 409, and last year's total was just 159 sales – the bottom of the steep decline in sales driven by buyers being shocked by higher mortgage rates resulting from the Federal Reserve's efforts to beat back high inflation. Sales were also down from the 643 reported in June, but that was a five-week month. Sales on a weekly basis were basically even each month.”
Sacramento County builders reported the most new home sales for July with 226. Placer County was second with 176 reported new home sales. Among the specific communities in the region, Roseville reported the most new home sales of any area city with 125.
The North State Building Industry Association's sales figures cover 191 active new home communities in Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, Yolo, Yuba, Sutter, Amador and Nevada counties. The association represents more than 500 members.