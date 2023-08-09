July2023Homes.jpg

 

 

 North State Building Industry Association

The North State Building Industry Association, which represents homebuilders in Yuba and Sutter counties, reported that the 498 new homes sold in the greater Sacramento region in July was 22% higher than the average for the month and 213% higher than July 2022.

That jump for July continues a trend from last month that saw a 149% jump in sales compared to data from June 2022.

