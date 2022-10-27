Despite a significant decrease in rice planting, Sutter County’s crop and livestock values increased in 2021, according to the annual Sutter County Crop and Livestock Report.
With a value of nearly $621.4 million, crop and livestock values increased 9.2% in 2021 when compared to 2020. Overall, an estimated $621,366,000 was recorded in 2021 compared to $568,857,000 in 2020, according to Agricultural Commissioner Lisa Herbert.
These values increased despite a more than 30% drop in rice planting in the county.
“Rice remains the top-ranking crop in 2021 despite a 30.5% decrease in acreage. An increase in yield and price offset the reduction in acreage as the total value fell to $174,352,000,” Herbert said in the 2021 report. “In second place, walnuts total value increased 60.9% to $121,405,000 due to increases in harvested acreage and price. Cling Peaches remained in third with increases in acreage, yield and value to a total value of $55,765,000. Remaining in fourth, processing tomatoes increased in acreage and price and decreased in yield to a total value of $54,964,000. In fifth, nursery products total value rose to $45,782,000 despite decreases in acreage and quantity sold.”
According to the report, Sutter County exported to 83 countries in 2021. The top countries that received county exports include China, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Korea, Japan and Germany.
China, the country with the highest number of certificates issued, received Sutter County exports such as prunes, almonds, seeds and logs.
The 2021 Sutter County Crop and Livestock Report was prepared based on estimates provided by growers, officials said. It only reflects estimated gross values and does not reflect net profits or losses to the producers.
“I would like to express my sincere appreciation for the cooperation of all the growers, organizations and individuals who provided us the data that allows this report to be compiled,” Herbert said in a statement.
Sutter County districts
In her report, Herbert thanked the Sutter County Board of Supervisors for their understanding of “agriculture’s importance” in the region. Each supervisor district is represented in the 2021 Sutter County Crop and Livestock Report.
With a population of about 19,649 and total acreage of 75,708, the top crops in District 1 are walnuts, rice, and almonds. District 1 is represented by Supervisor Nick Micheli.
“District 1 has the highest ratio of walnut orchards to available agricultural land and also produces a majority of Sutter County’s prune crop,” the report states. “Coe Orchard Equipment Inc, a harvesting equipment manufacturing company whose products are used all over the world, is also located in District 1.”
With a population of about 20,579 and total acreage of 2,665, the top crops in District 2 are peaches and walnuts. District 2 is represented by Supervisor Dan Flores.
“District 2 hosts a number of agriculture related events throughout the year including the Yuba-Sutter Fair, Annual Farm Day, and the farmers’ market. The Yuba-Sutter Fair allows the community to gather to celebrate agriculture and provides a platform for youth and young adults to display and auction their livestock,” the report states. “The Annual Farm Day is an event that educates young children and the community about agriculture and how it impacts the region and local economy. The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market takes place on Saturdays in District 2. It allows local farmers to sell their produce and products and allows residents to shop for locally grown food. Many of the residents of District 2 are part of the agriculture workforce in the region and help drive the economy of Sutter County.”
With a population of about 19,287 and total acreage of 76,767, the top crops in District 3 are rice, walnuts, and wheat. District 3 is represented by Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer.
“District 3’s primary contribution to the agricultural economy of Sutter County includes rice, walnuts, wheat and almonds,” the report states. “It is also home to Sweco, a manufacturer of agricultural and industrial machinery.”
With a population of about 20,563 and total acreage of 16,031, the top crops in District 4 are rice, almonds, and walnuts. District 4 is represented by Supervisor Karm Bains.
“District 4’s rich fertile soil and adequate water supply contributes to its success in growing peaches, prunes, walnuts, almonds, pistachios, pecans, pomegranates, rice, wheat, beans, corn, tomatoes, cotton, sunflower, safflower, and milo, among others,” the report states. “Sunsweet Growers Incorporated is located in District 4 and operates one of the largest dried fruit processing plants in the world. It is also ‘the largest employer in Sutter County’ creating jobs for the county and ultimately contributing to the economy of the region. The industrial hub of Sutter County is located in District 4 which includes many companies that specialize in different aspects of agriculture, from farming equipment and repair to supplies for irrigation and pest control to processing, packaging, and distribution of produce.”
With a population of about 19,848 and total acreage of 218,229, the top crops in District 5 are rice, walnuts, and sunflowers. District 5 is represented by Supervisor Mat Conant.
“District 5 makes up roughly 48% of the land mass of Sutter County and has the largest amount of agricultural land available for crop production,” the report states. “It produces most crops in Sutter County from rice to walnuts, prunes, peaches, and alfalfa, not to mention a variety of organic crops such as corn, popcorn, tortilla corn, rice, beans, sunflowers, and safflower.”