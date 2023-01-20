According to a report from the Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol, a 69-year-old Yuba City man was killed Thursday night while riding a bicycle in Yuba County.
At about 7:25 p.m. Thursday, the 69-year-old unidentified man was riding his bike eastbound “across” Feather River Boulevard, north of Country Club Road near Plumas Lake Golf Club. Meanwhile, a 60-year-old Olivehurst man, identified as R. Barron, was driving a white 2021 Ford F250 pickup truck northbound on Feather River Boulevard, north of Country Club Road “at a stated speed of 60 mph.”