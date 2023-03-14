According to a new report from the North State Building Industry Association, Yuba County’s new home sales nearly doubled in February from the previous month, while Sutter County continued to lag behind.
Representing eight counties in the greater Sacramento area, the association reported a total month-over-month sales increase of 41% in February for the region. The North State Building Industry Association’s sales figures cover Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, Yolo, Yuba, Sutter, Amador and Nevada counties.
In Yuba County, 35 new home sales were reported by the association for February. In January, a total of 18 new homes were sold. In Sutter County, just five new homes were sold. The latest report demonstrates a continued pattern in both Yuba and Sutter counties with Yuba County consistently outpacing Sutter County with new home sales – much of Sutter County is undevelopable because of federal floodplain designations.
In total, 618 new homes sold in February were sold in the region, according to the association’s latest report. That total, however, was 14% lower than February 2022. The association attributed the 2022 figures to an increased demand that spiked in “anticipation of coming mortgage interest rate increases driven by the Federal Reserve's campaign to control inflation.”
While last month’s numbers were not quite as high as a year ago, they were “well above the average of 495 sales during February,” the association said. Last month also was the third-highest February sales figure reported since 2007.
Michael Strech, the North State Building Industry Association’s president and CEO, cautioned that more market fluctuations could occur because of the possibility of higher interest rates, but did say that the “continuing robust rebound” is an example of the high demand in the region for housing.
"Monthly sales have rebounded by nearly 300% since bottoming out at just 159 last July," Strech said in a statement. "In fact, they were at the exact same number as was reported in
February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down large segments of the state's economy. Sacramento-area buyers have clearly adjusted to the more-normal mortgage rates we're now seeing, and while sales may edge slightly downward now that interest rates have again exceeded 7%, we remain optimistic that 2023 sales will remain solid."
In February’s report, Placer County led all association counties with 286 new homes sold and Sacramento County was second with 251 new homes sold. Yuba County had the third highest number of new homes sold for the month.