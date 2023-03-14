Feb2023Homes.jpg

According to a new report from the North State Building Industry Association, Yuba County’s new home sales nearly doubled in February from the previous month, while Sutter County continued to lag behind.

Representing eight counties in the greater Sacramento area, the association reported a total month-over-month sales increase of 41% in February for the region. The North State Building Industry Association’s sales figures cover Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, Yolo, Yuba, Sutter, Amador and Nevada counties.

