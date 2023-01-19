HomeSalesDecember.jpg
North State Building Industry Association

According to a report released this week from the North State Building Industry Association, Yuba County had 13 new home sales in December, outpacing other Sacramento-area counties, including Sutter County.

While Yuba County continues to post relatively strong new home sale numbers, Sutter County reported zero for the month of December. Over much of 2022, reported new home sales in Sutter County failed to reach into the double digits.

Tags