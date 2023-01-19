According to a report released this week from the North State Building Industry Association, Yuba County had 13 new home sales in December, outpacing other Sacramento-area counties, including Sutter County.
While Yuba County continues to post relatively strong new home sale numbers, Sutter County reported zero for the month of December. Over much of 2022, reported new home sales in Sutter County failed to reach into the double digits.
However, for the greater Sacramento region in December, the North State Building Industry Association did report a rebound in new home sales with 372 recorded in the eight-county area. That marks a 45% increase from November.
“Excepting the past two pandemic years, that is the best December BIA homebuilders enjoyed since 2006 and the best month in 2022 since April,” the association said.
For all of 2022, the region reported 5,010 new home sales, which is in line with the yearly totals recorded between 2015 and 2019.
"It's clear that if we look at the year as a whole and not just the slowdown in mid-summer caused by the steep interest rate increases, sales continue to move towards levels we saw in the years before the pandemic generated the sharp increase in sales in 2020 and 2021," North State Building Industry Association President and CEO Michael Strech said in a statement. "The demand for housing, particularly for new homes, remains as strong as ever in the region, so while we will see challenges in 2023, we believe the market will likely gradually improve as buyers continue to adjust to the new normal in mortgage rates."
In the region, Sacramento County led all new home sales with 169, followed by Placer County with 168.
While the numbers are encouraging, Strech blamed a lack of overall affordable housing and limited amount of new home sales on “higher government fees, a limited supply of land on which to build, and regulatory delays and barriers” that make the production of homes less than $500,000 difficult.
"As our poll showed last fall, an overwhelming majority of Sacramento-area residents are deeply concerned that their children and grandchildren will not be able to afford to buy a home in our region," Strech said. "It's essential that state and local policymakers enact reforms to encourage new home construction to bring the market back into balance. Otherwise, the affordability crisis will only grow worse."
Sales figures from the North State Building Industry Association cover Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, Yolo, Yuba, Sutter, Amador and Nevada counties.