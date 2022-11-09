According to a report from the North State Building Industry Association, Yuba County continued to sell more new homes for the month of October while Sutter County actually reported negative sales.

Similar to numbers reported in September, 25 new home sales were sold in October in Yuba County, according to the association. Meanwhile, Sutter County, which typically does not have a significant number of new home sales each month, actually reported the loss of four new home sales for the month.

