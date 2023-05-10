According to a new report from the North State Building Industry Association that was released on Wednesday, the Sacramento region, including Yuba and Sutter counties, in April recorded its highest weekly average of new home sales for 2023.
With association builders reporting 626 new home sales during the month in the eight-county region, Yuba County builders reported 34 new homes sales for April while Sutter County improved slightly from previous months with eight new homes sales.
According to the March report, Yuba County builders recorded 29 new home sales and Sutter County builders reported four.
Of the new home sales in Yuba County in April, builders in Plumas Lake reported 29 new home sales.
The North State Building Industry Association said last month was the second-highest April total since 2006. Only the “pandemic year of 2021” saw more sales, the association said. The total number of sales also was well above the typical monthly average for April – 491 new homes sales from 1997 to the present.
Chris Norem, the North State Building Industry Association’s political director and senior policy advisor, said the strong sales figures for April prove that new homes are a logical choice for those looking to purchase a home.
“Besides the fact that new homes meet the state’s tough energy-efficiency standards, have solar power and are designed to meet the needs of today’s buyers, there is a wide selection of homes to choose from,” Norem said in a statement. “Most existing homeowners don’t want to sell and take on a new higher interest rate mortgage, so new homes are meeting today’s demand for the region’s families.”
The association said overall, sales were up 26% from April 2022 and down 10% from March, which it noted was a five-week month. In April, an average of 157 new homes sales were reported each week, compared to 140 in March.
The most sales for new homes ranged in price from $500,000 to $650,000, the report said. Leading the region in sales was Sacramento County, with 298. Placer County was second with 233 reported new home sales.
Roseville led all regional communities with 172 new home sales, while Elk Grove was second with 63, the report said.
The North State Building Industry Association said its sales figures cover 189 new home communities in Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, Yolo, Yuba, Sutter, Amador and Nevada counties.