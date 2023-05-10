According to a new report from the North State Building Industry Association that was released on Wednesday, the Sacramento region, including Yuba and Sutter counties, in April recorded its highest weekly average of new home sales for 2023.

With association builders reporting 626 new home sales during the month in the eight-county region, Yuba County builders reported 34 new homes sales for April while Sutter County improved slightly from previous months with eight new homes sales.

Tags

Recommended for you