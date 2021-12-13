ResCare Community Living of California recently announced that it is donating $35,000 to local food banks throughout the state, including $5,000 to Yuba Sutter Food Bank in Yuba City.
The donation is part of an effort by the company to help address hunger across California this holiday season, a news release from ResCare said.
In addition to the donation, ResCare employees also are expected to volunteer at local food banks to distribute meals and food items to those in need.
Other organizations receiving donations from ResCare include:
– Mary’s Mercy Center in San Bernardino.
– St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Rowland Heights.
– Designated Exceptional Services for Independence in Los Angeles.
– Shepherd’s Pantry in Glendale.
– Mama’s Kitchen in San Diego.
– Foodshare in Oxnard.
“ResCare Community Living is focused on improving quality of life for the individuals we serve across California, and we are grateful to partner with organizations who share that commitment,” said Les Parker, regional director of operations for Washington, Nevada and California, ResCare Community Living, in the release. “Access to food is critically important, and we’re proud to support local food banks in their mission to alleviate hunger among some of our most vulnerable populations.”