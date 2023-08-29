Nearly 25 years after being convicted of first-degree murder, Leon Lampkin Jr. has appealed for resentencing, after having played a role as an accessory to the robbery and murders of brothers Leoncio and Alejandro Jimenez in the 1990s.

According to Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry, Senate Bill 1437 modified California’s felony murder rule as it pertained to persons who did not directly commit a killing. This change ensures that liability for murder is not imposed on someone unless they were the actual killer, acted with intent to kill or acted as a major participant in an underlying felony with reckless indifference to human life.

