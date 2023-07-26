When Randy Mitchell started giving free haircuts to kids in need over a decade ago, he never would have imagined that would someday grow into a full fledged festival.
“It's awesome to see so many people coming together,” said Mitchell, the owner of Upper Cut Barber Shop in Marysville. “My ultimate goal starting off was to make sure we help the kid that gets nothing, you know? … I was one of those kids that was brought up in this community and my parents didn't have the resources and I got labeled as a ‘troubled youth.’ God blessed me to purchase the shop and the building and I decided it was time to give back.”
Brendon Messina, with the Yuba County Office of Education, said the organization partnered with Mitchell about three years ago but that this was the first time both the city of Marysville and Marysville Joint Unified School District got involved, which quickly elevated the event.
“We never had a street closure before,” said Messina excitedly. “The first year we partnered with Mitchell we doubled numbers, which brought in about 200 people. Last year we had about 450 to 500, and now I mean it looks like we’re easily pushing over 1,000.”
Children and families flooded downtown Marysville between Third and Fourth streets along C Street for the Back to School Bash event. Lines curled around the block as families waited for free haircuts, nail sessions, immunizations, school supplies, food, beverages, and more. Everything at this event was free, including the snow cones and face painting.
“I liked playing the bingo game and checking off all the boxes,” exclaimed one young attendee by the name of Camila Lua. “And now I’m waiting to get my tacos.”
For new Marysville resident Julia Sadikova, the event was a tad overwhelming but in a positive way. Sadikova and her family moved to the area just three months ago from Russia and were curious to see what was going on in their new neighborhood.
“We do not have things like this in Russia,” said Sadikova as she stood holding hands with her young daughter in matching outfits. “I can’t believe this is all free, it’s so different.”
Rob Gregor, the director of wellness for Marysville Joint Unified School District, was also in attendance and was excited to see such a successful turn out.
“It’s about doing whatever it takes for our students and families and giving them the confidence to get ready for school and start things off on a good note,” added Gregor.