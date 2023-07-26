When Randy Mitchell started giving free haircuts to kids in need over a decade ago, he never would have imagined that would someday grow into a full fledged festival.

“It's awesome to see so many people coming together,” said Mitchell, the owner of Upper Cut Barber Shop in Marysville. “My ultimate goal starting off was to make sure we help the kid that gets nothing, you know? … I was one of those kids that was brought up in this community and my parents didn't have the resources and I got labeled as a ‘troubled youth.’ God blessed me to purchase the shop and the building and I decided it was time to give back.”

