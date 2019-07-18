Justin Russotti (Russotti’s Concessions) will be sharing his peach-inspired creation – an Italian peach sauce atop one of his jumbo hot dogs.
This is, after all, the annual Marysville Peach Festival, where all things peachy are king.
Russotti’s uncle Tony has been making his secret recipe peach sauce in Sebastopol for about 20 years.
“I’ve never done this peach sauce at an event so this is kind of a trial,” Russotti said, describing the unique flavor combination as “surprisingly pretty good.”
Russotti has been coming to the peach festival for about six years, and said that his favorite thing at the event is the pies.
“The pies – they are amazing. I bring them home for everyone,” Russotti said. “Last year I brought home six.”
Aside from the peach pies, Russotti said he enjoys getting to spend time with his 11-year- old daughter, eight-year-old son and in-laws who will all attend the festival with him this year.
“They get a vacation, and I work,” Russotti said.
Russotti will be one of dozens and dozens of concessionaires and vendors at the Peach Festival, which officially opens today and runs through 10 p.m. Saturday.
The celebration of the region’s prized stone fruit will, for the 20th time, take over downtown Marysville.
The free festival will bring vendors and merchants to D Street, live musical performances on two stages, the Tasty Treat Challenge, a 5k run/walk, pancake breakfast and a children’s area ... oh, and a Marysville vs. Yuba City pie eating contest.
“Every food vendor will have something peachy in their booth,” said co-organizer Kary Hauck, referencing a policy that has been reinstated for this year’s event.
Peach-inspired treats range from the sweet (mini peach-glazed donuts, soft-serve ice cream with peaches and graham crackers) to the savory (peach sauce hot-dogs and peach barbecue sauce glazed ribs).