Residents of the Country Air Mobile Home Park in Dobbins recently won an up-hill legal battle against the park’s management regarding eight points of litigation including alleged negligence to the property and causing distress to tenants.

After moving to the park with his wife in 2015, Jeffrey Warrens, a spokesperson for the lawsuit, had hopes of spending the rest of his life in their remodeled trailer. However, several maintenance issues and alleged hostility from the park’s management would prevent this.

Tags

Recommended for you