On three different occasions, Yuba City resident Kelley Whitecotton’s car windshield was damaged from rocks as she drove to work on Hammonton Smartsville Road. Each time, the damage occurred as she drove past the Teichert Aggregates facility.
The facility is a sand and gravel supplier and a spokesperson said fault couldn’t be proven.
After insurance covered repairs for the first incident and the windshield was repaired, it happened again four days later. On that occasion, Whitecotton’s husband, Jerry, paid for the repairs out of pocket. The third incident happened a couple weeks ago and the windshield is still damaged.
He said trucks that come from the plant have rocks that get stuck under the vehicle and start flying when they get on the road. Jerry Whitecotton said he has reached out to Teichert about the incidents and was referred to the claims department and told the cause of the damage can’t be proven.
“I’m not trying to get anything over on anyone,” Whitecotton said. “I just want it to stop ... It’s the principle of the thing.”
After one of the incidents, his wife posted on Facebook asking if others had experienced similar damage when driving in the same area. Whitecotton said more than a dozen people responded saying they had similar experiences. One person had a rock come through the windshield into their car.
Teichert risk manager Annette Bast said Teichert was informed of the issue and responded directly on the day it happened. Bast said the facility is one of multiple material suppliers on the Hammonton Smartsville Road.
“Hundreds of independently owned trucks picking up and hauling materials come through this area each day,” Bast said in an email. “None of these trucks are Teichert-owned or driven by Teichert employees. Each independent trucking company picking up and hauling aggregates is individually responsible for their drivers and the transport of the materials in accordance with CA Vehicle Code 23114.”
Bast said Teichert provides instructional signage and tools for clearing debris off trailers before leaving the facility.
“Individuals who have their windows broken can file a claim with the trucking company that may have caused the issue,” Bast said. “A motorist will need to obtain the trucking company’s name or license plate in order to file a claim with the trucking company.”
Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown said public works periodically works to reduce the amount of loose gravel on roadways where excess gravel is common.
“It’s always advised to keep speeds down and maintain distance from other vehicles anytime there is an area known to have such conditions,” Brown said in an email.