Foothill residents in north Yuba County have been given the go ahead to return home after evacuation orders were lifted on Monday as containment continued to improve in the west zone of the North Complex Fires.
Communities that were allowed to repopulate starting Monday at 10 a.m. included Rackerby, Forbestown, Brownsville, Challenge, Woodleaf, Clipper Mills and Strawberry Valley. There were concerns earlier this week about what the fire could do as extreme fire weather and heavy winds were forecast, but safety officials say those fears didn’t come to fruition.
“The fire lines were tested over the past couple of days when winds picked up significantly, but the Cal Fire crews monitoring areas along Yuba County’s northern border say the lines held and the fire did not advance,” said Briana Haberman, emergency operations planner for the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services. “They are now fully in the mop up stage.”
The Pacific Gas and Electric Company initiated a power shutoff event on Sunday due to the weather conditions, which impacted 1,891 customers living in the Yuba County foothills – a total of 65,000 customers in 15 different counties. As strong winds subsided Monday morning, crews began the process to inspect lines and reconnect power.
“No PSPS events are anticipated in the next seven days anywhere in our service area,” said Paul Moreno, spokesperson for PG&E. “Of course, we continually monitor weather conditions as these can change. But so far, no severe winds are forecasted.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, the west zone of the North Complex Fires had burned 84,595 acres and was 95 percent contained. Cal Fire said the Red Flag Warning expired overnight on Monday and that winds were expected to return to normal for the next few days. Tactical patrols were being conducted on Tuesday throughout the west zone to identify and mitigate hazards, and fire suppression repair was expected to continue for the next few weeks.
Haberman said Cal Fire has advised the county that it doesn’t anticipate any recurrence of activity from that fire that would bring about any more evacuations for Yuba County communities.
Work continues closer to the valley floor where a number of residents were impacted by the Willow Fire that burned a total of 1,311 acres from Sept. 9-14 and destroyed 41 structures – seven of which were homes. Haberman said the Willow Fire did most of its damage on both sides of Willow Glen Road just north of Marysville Road above Loma Rica and Browns Valley and the destroyed homes were all on the west side of Willow Glen Road.
“Yuba County teams began reaching out to property owners even before evacuation orders were lifted,” Haberman said. “Environmental Health is working with residents impacted by the fire to guide them through the steps of safely clearing their property of debris and ash. As in previous fires, the county will also ensure the path to rebuild is as smooth as possible.”
While no evacuation orders or warnings are in effect currently, Haberman said residents should remain prepared and vigilant as peak fire season continues.
“Residents should make sure that they register with the CodeRED, the system used to push out emergency notifications,” she said. “Registration can be done online by visiting BePreparedYuba.org.”