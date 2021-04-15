The Yuba County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution declaring its support of the Second Amendment earlier this week.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry introduced the resolution to the board.
He said it declares the board’s support for the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms, supports the prosecution of individuals who use firearms to commit crimes and declares the board will follow the law, as defined by the courts, when it comes to the Second Amendment.
“We believe our community is a safer place when law-abiding citizens are armed, and we wanted to express our support for them to exercise that right if they chose to do so,” District Four Supervisor Gary Bradford said in an email. “We believe that many of our residents feel that the state and federal governments are considering legislation that would infringe on their right to keep and bear arms as provided for by the Second Amendment. We want to make it clear we support that right.”
Bradford said more than 10 individuals provided public comment on the resolution and all but one expressed support for the board passing the resolution. Prior to the meeting, Bradford received four messages/emails from the public about the resolution with three of those in support of the resolution.
“It’s hard to know exactly how the public as a whole felt about it with such a limited sample of feedback, but I anticipate the majority of our community would have supported our actions,” Bradford said.
He said the Second Amendment is an important tool for the defense of individuals, their families, and their property. In addition, Bradford said it can be a defense against a tyrannical government and supports recreational opportunities.
“There is no doubt in my mind we have a problem with gun violence in this country,” Bradford said. “However, often legislation attempts to target the tool (gun) used in the violence rather than the reason behind the violence or the individual who commits the violence. We must find ways to keep guns away from criminals but still allow them to be in the hands of law-abiding citizens who desire them.”
Bradford said some Yuba County residents may feel like existing state law infringes on their Second Amendment right and others may be concerned about future legislation.
“We were clear in the resolution that no matter how we as individuals may feel about the constitutionality of specific legislation, it’s the courts that ultimately decide what is and isn’t constitutional, and we are bound to follow their rulings,” Bradford said.
The board did not discuss any next steps on Tuesday and Bradford said he’s not aware of anything further happening at this time.
“Some members of the public expressed an interest in the board taking additional action such as making Yuba County an ‘open carry’ county,” Bradford said. “Even if that was something desired by the board, we cannot take actions that are contrary to state law.”