A customer resource center opened at the Alcouffe Center in Oregon House last night to assist the estimated 1,841 residents of Yuba County affected by the latest public safety power shutoff.
Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced Wednesday afternoon that they would move ahead the shutoff event and de-energized power to 54,000 customers across the state between 7-8 p.m.
“We expect to begin restoring power to customers on Friday after the severe weather conditions have passed around mid-day, and restore virtually all customers in our service area by that evening,” said Moreno.
A red flag warning has been in effect since Wednesday due to critical fire weather conditions throughout much of the north state.
These conditions are forecast to linger into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service, with above average temperatures and dry, windy conditions. No rain is expected in the region over the next seven days.
The Alcouffe Center, located at 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House, opened at 5 p.m. Wednesday and is anticipated to remain open, from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m daily, for the duration of the shutoff event.
Resources available at the center include snacks and water, air conditioning, mobile and small medical device charging stations, ice, ADA-accessible restrooms and washing stations, indoor seating and Wi-Fi.
Moreno said there will also be a resource center open at the Bangor Community Center, 7500 Oro Bangor Highway, Bangor, also open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.
For more information, visit www.pge.com/pspsupdates.
Update on area wildfires
According to CalFire, over 11,000 firefighters remain on the frontlines of 20 wildfires across the state – 13 of which remain major incidents. Here is a look at some of the fires burning near the Yuba-Sutter region:
– The North Complex Fire had burned 318,930 acres in Butte and Plumas counties and was 94 percent contained as of Wednesday, according to Plumas National Forest officials. To date, 15 fatalities have been reported and 2,455 structures have been damaged or destroyed due to the blaze.
– The August Complex Fire, burning in Glenn, Lake, Mendocino, Tehama and Trinity counties since mid August, had burned 1,029,110 acres and was 77 percent contained as of Wednesday, according to officials from the Mendocino National Forest.