The Regional Emergency Shelter Team (REST) had to adjust its traditional shelter model due to restrictions related to COVID-19 this winter, including cutting capacity at its shelter in half, according to Nick Anderson, director of REST.
That means just 15 beds are available at the facility that provides emergency shelter for single women, couples and families seven nights a week, including holidays, throughout the winter months and gives people in need a safe place to spend the night during the coldest, rainiest part of the year.
“Many nights, the shelter is near or at capacity,” said Anderson. “Fortunately, we’ve only had one night on which we had to turn someone away due to being full, and that individual was able to return the following night and receive shelter.”
According to Anderson, REST provides guests with a hot dinner, breakfast and sack lunch in addition to helping connect shelter guests to resources for permanent housing, education, employment, health care and, most recently, the COVID-19 vaccine.
Anderson said the winter shelter is normally open until the first Saturday in April but due to current circumstances, REST is considering extending the shelter through the end of April.
“This would provide a number of advantages to our guests,” said Anderson. “It would give them a safe place to be while COVID is still prevalent in our area; it would provide shelter during what is often a rainy month, and it will give the guests more time to find stable housing options to which to move on to from REST.”
With the possibility of extending services in the near future, Anderson said volunteers and donations are helpful and welcome, especially since a group of volunteers – typically a family or members of a local church or service organization – provide the evening meal for the shelter each day.
“With the new plan to extend through April, we have four additional weeks for which we don’t have meals scheduled,” said Anderson.
Another big change to the shelter this year due to the pandemic is that the facility is stationary.
“Since its inception in 2010, REST’s shelter had utilized a rotating model; each week a different local church hosted the shelter in their building,” said Anderson. “Due to COVID-19 concerns, many congregations were no longer able to offer their facilities for REST’s use.”
According to Anderson, one of REST’s long standing partners, Cornerstone Church, offered REST one of its buildings for the entire shelter season this year. This building – located at 715 King Ave., Yuba City – is very home-like and comfortable and REST’s guests have been quite happy there, said Anderson.
Like many local nonprofits and small businesses, Anderson said REST has faced other unique challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including increased operating costs, increased responsibilities, a shortage of volunteers and limited fundraising and sheltering options.
“In spite of these challenges, REST has collaborated with many community partners, including more than a dozen local churches, the city of Yuba City, public health and Hands of Hope to develop innovative solutions to continue to provide essential emergency services during this unprecedented time,” said Anderson.
REST is made possible by a community of volunteers, dedicated staff and an array of partner organizations including Hands of Hope and more than a dozen local churches, according to Anderson.
For more information, call Anderson at 683-2274 or email rest.yubasutter@gmail.com.