Regional Emergency Shelter Team (REST) will host their tenth annual luau fundraiser today (Saturday).
Nick Anderson, director of REST, said in addition to serving up to-go Hawaiian style meals, the event will include a raffle, silent auction and an online video program.
“The video program will have testimonials from volunteers and guests, information about REST and hula dances,” said Anderson.
The online program will be available via the REST – Regional Emergency Shelter Team Facebook page from 6-7 p.m.
Meals, which include kalua pork, huli-huli chicken and pig pick’n cake, will be served from 4-8 p.m. at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Dr., Yuba City, and while they will be served to-go, limited outdoor seating will be available onsite.
There will be a variety of prizes given away during the raffle and silent auction this year, said Anderson, including a pie-a-month gift certificate from Stephen’s Farmhouse valued at more than $140, annual boat launch passes, a painting valued at over $1,000 and several raffle baskets featuring an assortment of local commodities including Sunsweet products, coffee, sweets, olive oil and more.
Anderson said that items available in the silent auction can be viewed on the REST Facebook page so those picking up their meal can still participate.
Tickets will be available at the door, according to Anderson, and cost $20 for adults and $10 for children under the age of 12.
All of the proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to fund an emergency winter shelter in the Yuba-Sutter area.
For more information, call 683-2274.