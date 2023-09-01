A plethora of peaches was scattered along 9th Street in Marysville on Friday after the fuzzy fruits fell from a truck, causing the temporary partial closure of the street near the intersection with E Street. According to Sarb Atwal, the driver of the truck, he was turning onto 9th Street from E Street near the Carl's Jr. restaurant. “I made the turn and as soon as I made the turn I looked, I heard something. Good thing there were no cars there. I tied it down really good, too. First time it’s happened,” Atwal said. Atwal, who is an area lawyer and farmer, also mentioned he has been driving large trucks, such as the one he was driving Friday, for 24 years and this was the first incident like this he has had. Atwal said the plastic bins carrying the peaches may have slipped off after a cable broke. At the scene, Atwal said officials with Caltrans were on their way to clean up the peachy mess.

