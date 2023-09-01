A plethora of peaches was scattered along 9th Street in Marysville on Friday after the fuzzy fruits fell from a truck, causing the temporary partial closure of the street near the intersection with E Street. According to Sarb Atwal, the driver of the truck, he was turning onto 9th Street from E Street near the Carl's Jr. restaurant. “I made the turn and as soon as I made the turn I looked, I heard something. Good thing there were no cars there. I tied it down really good, too. First time it’s happened,” Atwal said. Atwal, who is an area lawyer and farmer, also mentioned he has been driving large trucks, such as the one he was driving Friday, for 24 years and this was the first incident like this he has had. Atwal said the plastic bins carrying the peaches may have slipped off after a cable broke. At the scene, Atwal said officials with Caltrans were on their way to clean up the peachy mess.
featured
Rest in peach: Fruit fall causes temporary road closure in Marysville
- Jenna Summa / Special to the Appeal
-
- Updated
- Comments
-
61°
Partly Cloudy
-
Marysville, CA (95901)
Today
Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Tonight
Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 2, 2023 @ 3:49 am
- Full Forecast
-
Weather Sponsored By:
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Hotel Marysville developer dies; Company led by Lance Robbins expects to continue revitalization of historic building
- Yuba City’s Didar S. Bains Park opens Saturday
- Police: Marysville man on bicycle dies after Friday collision
- Two men die in separate rollover crashes in Yuba, Sutter counties
- Clearing up Stassi’s absence: Family says former Yuba City, Gold Sox star will return with the Angels
- Officials identify man who died in Marysville bike incident
- Rest in peach: Fruit fall causes temporary road closure in Marysville
- Meet the new leader of Yuba-Sutter Food Bank
- ‘I try to be a good neighbor’: Linda residents have concern with blighted property
- Person reportedly hit, killed by vehicle in Marysville
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- Marysville woman celebrates 100th birthday
- Livestock auction returns to Colusa fairgrounds
- ADVICE: Are North Americans wimps when it comes to pain tolerance?
- Word On The Street: Community weighs in on Governor Newsom's death penalty executive order
- 120218: Classroom notes Franklin
- 120218: Classroom Notes Tierra Buena
- 120218: Classroom notes Twin Rivers
- C.O.U.N.T. me in for Coffee